Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) says North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea Sunday night.The military is analyzing the details of the projectile, which was fired from the North Korean capital city of Pyongyang.Citing a Japanese government official, Japanese media have reported that the missile fell into waters off Japan's exclusive economic zone.The latest missile launch comes amid close monitoring by the South Korean military for a possible ballistic missile launch by North Korea.Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Kim Tae-hyo said on Thursday that Pyongyang could launch an intercontinental ballistic missile sometime this month.The North last fired what appeared to be an intermediate range ballistic missile on November 22, but the launch failed, according to the JCS. The military believes the regime is in the process of testing long-range solid-fuel missiles.