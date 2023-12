Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) says North Korea fired a long-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Monday after launching a short-range ballistic missile the previous night.The JCS said that the missile was fired at 8:24 a.m. from an area near Pyongyang.The military is analyzing the details of the projectile, including the range and speed.The launch comes quickly on the heels of the launch of a short-range ballistic missile from an area near Pyongyang on Sunday night that the JCS determined flew 570 kilometers before falling into the East Sea.The pair of provocations follow the arrival of the U.S.’ nuclear-powered USS Missouri SSN-780 submarine at a naval base in Busan on Sunday, with the straight-line distance from Sunan Airport in Pyongyang to Busan about 550 kilometers.