Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

US Condemns N. Korea's Ballistic Missile Launch on Sunday

Written: 2023-12-18 09:46:45Updated: 2023-12-18 14:34:31

US Condemns N. Korea's Ballistic Missile Launch on Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has condemned North Korea for Sunday’s short-range ballistic missile launch.

A spokesperson of the U.S. State Department denounced the latest launch as a violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions that poses a threat to the North’s neighbors and undermines security in the region.

The spokesperson said, however, that the U.S. remains committed to a diplomatic approach toward North Korea and urges Pyongyang to engage in dialogue, while also reaffirming Washington's ironclad defense commitments to South Korea and Japan.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, which oversees U.S. forces in South Korea, also said in a separate statement that it is aware of the ballistic missile launch and is closely consulting with its allies.

These remarks came after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile at about 10:38 p.m. Sunday that South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said was fired from an area near Pyongyang and flew some 570 kilometers before falling into the East Sea.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >