Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, US, Japan Condemn N. Korea's Sunday Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

Top nuclear envoys from South Korea, the United States and Japan jointly condemned North Korea on Monday for its ballistic missile firing the previous night.According to Japan's foreign ministry, the denunciation came during a phone conversation between Seoul’s Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn and his Japanese counterpart Hiroyuki Namazu as well as U.S. Deputy Special Representative for the North Jung Pak.The envoys denounced the launch late Sunday night for violating United Nations Security Council(UNSC) resolutions and posing a threat to peace and security in the region and around the world.The three reaffirmed a resolve to closely cooperate on the matter within both bilateral and trilateral frameworks.Pyongyang launched a short-range ballistic missile on Sunday, the 12th anniversary of the death of former leader Kim Jong-il, that Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff determined flew around 570 kilometers before falling into the East Sea.Soon after the envoys' talks on Monday morning, the regime then fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile in the same direction.