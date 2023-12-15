Ex-DP Chief Appears at Review of Pretrial Detention in Bribery Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Former main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Song Young-gil appeared for a court review of a warrant seeking his pretrial detention over alleged bribery ahead of the 2021 party convention.In front of the Seoul Central District Court on Monday, Song said that he had exercised his right to remain silent during the prosecution's questioning, but will humbly and sincerely explain himself in court over suspicions of bribery and violating the election and political fund laws.In response to the prosecution's claim that he had tried to appease his former camp officials, he said he had justly exercised his right to defense against the state investigative agency's coercive probe.Song is suspected of involvement in the distribution of 66-point-five million won, or around 51-thousand U.S. dollars, to DP lawmakers and regional party heads, with 20 cash envelopes containing three million won each distributed by DP-turned-independent Rep. Youn Kwan-suk.Song is also suspected of creating an illegal political fund totaling 763 million won through an external sponsor group, 40 million won of which was given as bribes from Park Yong-ha, the former head of the Yeosu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in return for a business favor.The court decision is expected late Monday or early Tuesday.