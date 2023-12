Photo : YONHAP News

The parliamentary science, ICT, broadcasting and communications committee will hold a confirmation hearing for Korea Communications Commission(KCC) chair nominee Kim Hong-il on December 27.The standing committee approved the hearing plan during a plenary session on Monday.Rival political parties are expected to clash over the prosecutor-turned-nominee's eligibility as head of state broadcasting watchdog.The ruling People Power Party is urging the main opposition Democratic Party to cooperate with a swift appointment to normalize the operations of public broadcasters.The opposition contends that the administration is attempting to seize control of the broadcasters by appointing a former prosecutor.