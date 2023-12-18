Yoon Orders Swift, Overwhelming Response to N. Korean Provocation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered an immediate and overwhelming response to any type of provocation by North Korea following its intercontinental ballistic missile launch Monday morning.Yoon made the call after being briefed on the situation by the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Monday in a meeting of the National Security Council’s standing committee presided over by National Security Advisor Cho Tae-yong.The top office said the president ordered a firm combined defense posture with the United States to be maintained, as well as an active push for a joint response by Seoul, Washington and Tokyo through the real-time sharing of missile warning data.Yoon also called for bolstered execution of nuclear deterrence by accelerating tasks under the allies' nuclear consultative group, while enhancing the readiness posture against further possible provocations by Pyongyang.The standing committee members strongly condemned the North for seriously threatening peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and around the world with its latest provocations while disregarding warnings from the international community.Noting that the North is shifting responsibility for escalating regional tensions to the Seoul-Washington alliance, the participants agreed to establish a firm security posture and to continue to take measures guaranteeing the lives and safety of the South Korean people.