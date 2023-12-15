Sullivan Condemns N. Korea's ICBM Launch in Talks with S. Korean, Japanese Counterparts

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has condemned North Korea’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) in telephone talks with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts.The White House said on Sunday that Sullivan spoke with South Korea’s National Security Office Director Cho Tae-yong and Japan’s National Security Secretariat Secretary General Akiba Takeo following the North’s ICBM test.The top office said the three officials denounced the test as “a flagrant violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions” and “agreed that their engagement was an important exercise of the Commitment to Consult made at the historic Camp David Trilateral Summit in August.”According to the office, Sullivan also reaffirmed the U.S.’ unwavering commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan.The North launched an ICBM into the East Sea on Monday morning, the second provocation in less than 12 hours after firing a short-range ballistic missile Sunday night.