Police in Seoul’s Jongno District say a man in his 20s turned himself in for vandalizing the walls of Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul with graffiti.An official of the Jongno Police Station said the man appeared at the station at around 11:45 a.m. Monday and admitted to spray-painting the walls of the royal palace on Sunday, adding that the police are now investigating the man and determining whether he acted alone.The man’s surrender comes a day after a second set of graffiti, extending three meters long with the name of a singer and album, were found along the western walls of the royal palace at around 10:20 p.m. Sunday.The vandalism was written on the same parts of the wall where the first set, in which the phrase "free movie" in Korean was repeatedly sprayed in red and blue paint, was found last Saturday at around 2:20 a.m.Police have identified two suspects behind the first set of graffiti and are trying to track them down.