Photo : YONHAP News

Agriculture minister nominee Song Mi-ryung has stressed that priority should be placed on stabilizing farm incomes.Song made the remark on Monday during her confirmation hearing at the National Assembly as she said that the prices of farm products must be stabilized and a safety net for farm management established as preemptive steps to manage supply and demand.Also at the hearing, Song expressed opposition to a price guarantee system for agricultural products, saying that a guarantee for all products may result in a surplus for certain ones while others may see shortages.On rice prices, the nominee said there is a need to keep the price of a bag in the 200-thousand-won range and vowed to mull additional measures.Song said she believes rice prices should be decided in the market and that she is not considering market isolation via government purchase.