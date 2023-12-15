Doctors' Association Holds Massive Rally against Medical School Quota

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Medical Association(KMA) held a massive rally in central Seoul on Sunday to protest the government’s push to increase the enrollment quota for medical students in the nation.The association said the rally in the Gwanghwamun area was aimed at preventing the collapse of the country’s medical services.The protest comes some seven months after the group took collective action to urge President Yoon Suk Yeol to veto the controversial Nursing Act, which detractors contended could pave the way for nurses to open their own clinics.During Sunday’s rally, the KMA said the government’s irrational plan to increase the enrollment quota will only bring about various side effects before stressing the need for the medical sector to stop the government by all means.Separately, an internal vote that began last Monday on suspending the treatment of patients closed on Sunday.The group does not plan to reveal the outcome and will not begin the collective action immediately even if most votes are in favor of a walkout, but use the results in future negotiations with the government.