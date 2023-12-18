Nat'l Security Chiefs: N. Korea's ICBM Launch Clear Violation of UNSC Resolutions

Photo : YONHAP News

The national security chiefs of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan have strongly denounced North Korea’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) as a serious threat to the peace and stability of not only the Korean Peninsula but also Northeast Asia and the international community.The presidential office said National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts Jake Sullivan and Akiba Takeo discussed ways to jointly address the North’s missile launch over a telephone conversation on Monday.The three officials said the North clearly violated UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions by launching an ICBM on Monday morning.They agreed to boost three-way cooperation against the North’s provocations by working together at the UNSC, seeking both independent and multilateral sanctions against Pyongyang, devising joint responses in the military sector and cutting off illicit funds flowing into the North's nuclear and missile programs.The top security chiefs assessed three-way security cooperation using real-time sharing of warning data on the reclusive regime’s missile launches and agreed to further bolster such systems.They also shared the view that Monday’s discussions were held promptly in line with the Commitment to Consult adopted at the Camp David Trilateral Summit in August.