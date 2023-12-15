Agriculture Nominee Supports Ending Dog Meat Consumption

Photo : YONHAP News

Agriculture minister nominee Song Mi-ryung says she supports ending dog meat consumption.During her confirmation hearing at the National Assembly on Monday, Song said “certainly” when asked by ruling People Power Party Rep. An Byung-gil whether she supports the enactment of a special law to end the consumption of such meat.The special law, which prohibits breeding, slaughter, distribution and sales of dogs for human consumption, was passed recently at the National Assembly’s Agriculture, Food, Rural Affairs, Oceans and Fisheries Committee by the opposition camp alone.The nominee said she believes that government support should be provided within reasonable boundaries for those who will have to discontinue business or change their type of business due to the special law. However, she was quick to add that making it compulsory to provide compensation to such people would be excessive.Meanwhile, Song also expressed opposition to amendment to the Grain Management Act which requires the government to purchase excess rice at a certain threshold to manage the supply and demand of the staple grain.