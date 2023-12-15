Ex-DP Chief Detained in Bribery Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Democratic Party(DP) leader Song Young-gil has been detained in connection to a bribery scandal surrounding the party's 2021 leadership election.The Seoul Central District Court on Monday granted the prosecution’s request for a pretrial detention warrant for Song, citing a risk of evidence-tampering.Noting the gravity of the case, the court said that it has been verified that the suspect received a large amount of illegal political funds and was partially involved in a bribery scheme related to the party leadership primary, while also citing concerns that Song may destroy evidence in light of his actions and circumstances.Song is suspected of involvement in the distribution of 66-point-five million won, or around 51-thousand U.S. dollars, to DP lawmakers and regional party heads, with 20 cash envelopes containing three million won each distributed by DP-turned-independent Rep. Youn Kwan-suk.Song is also suspected of creating an illegal political fund totaling 763 million won through an external sponsor group, 40 million won of which was given as bribes from Park Yong-ha, the former head of the Yeosu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in return for a business favor.