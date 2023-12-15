China, N. Korea Hold High-Level Meeting after North’s ICBM Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

China and North Korea held high-level talks in Beijing on the same day as Pyongyang's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) on Monday morning.According to the Chinese foreign ministry, minister Wang Yi met with North Korea’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Pak Myong-ho, who is visiting China for diplomatic negotiations.In the meeting, Wang reportedly promised to expand cooperation between the two nations, characterizing their traditional friendship as a valuable asset for both sides.Wang also stressed the trust and support the two sides have shared in the face of an international situation fraught with conflict, adding that Beijing is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with Pyongyang while hoping to deepen exchanges and cooperation in various areas.The top Chinese diplomat added that he hopes the two nations will successfully hold events commemorating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations next year.Hours after the talks, the ministry blamed security cooperation between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan for the worsened situation on the Korean Peninsula while refraining from criticizing the North’s ICBM launch.