Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Security Council(UNSC) will convene a formal session on Tuesday to discuss North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) the day before.According to the UN, the meeting is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the organization's headquarters in New York at the request of the U.S. for discussions on nuclear nonproliferation regarding North Korea and UNSC responses to the regime’s ICBM firing.South Korea will attend the meeting as an interested party to condemn the launch and call for a unified response by the Security Council.The UNSC is unlikely, however, to issue a statement denouncing the North or adopt a resolution amid opposition from permanent members Russia and China.The council held similar sessions in August and November to discuss the regime’s launch of a military spy satellite that ended without any concrete outcome.