Appellate Court Reverses Yoon’s 2-Mo. Suspension as Top Prosecutor

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul appellate court overturned a lower court ruling that permitted a disciplinary two-month suspension against President Yoon Suk Yeol when he was prosecutor general to stand.The Seoul High Court on Tuesday reversed the suspension imposed in December 2020 by then-justice minister Choo Mi-ae over the alleged obstruction of a politically sensitive investigation and a violation of political neutrality as well as other purported misconduct.The court said the decision by the disciplinary committee at the time and the ensuing proceedings violated related laws and it is therefore unnecessary to rule on the specific reasons cited in the suspension.In response to the penalty, Yoon filed an injunction and an administrative lawsuit seeking a reversal.While a court accepted the injunction request, reinstating him as top prosecutor, the first court in October 2021 accepted three of the four claims of misconduct, save for a violation of political neutrality.