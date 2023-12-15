Pretrial Detention Sought for 2 Lawyers in Baekhyeon-dong Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are seeking the pretrial detention of two lawyers for allegedly attempting to bury the Baekhyeon-dong development corruption scandal.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Tuesday filed for warrants against former Seoul High Prosecutors' Office chief Lim Jung-hyuk and Kwak Jeong-ki, former head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's intellectual crime unit, for violating the Attorney-at-Law Act.Lim is accused of receiving 100 million won, or around 77-thousand U.S. dollars, and Kwak 750 million won as contract fees from Jung Ba-ul, the head of private firm Asia Developer who is implicated in the scandal, with portions of the money allegedly used to bribe the prosecution and the police.Lim has denied the alleged bribery, claiming he had officially signed as Jung's legal counsel, while Kwak has also claimed he had justly offered legal services.Under the Act, lawyers who receive bribes from judges, prosecutors or other public officials in judicial or investigative agencies in return for favors could face up to five years in prison or a maximum fine of 30 million won.