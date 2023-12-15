Menu Content

Written: 2023-12-19 13:57:18Updated: 2023-12-19 14:00:04

Seoul City Rues Injunction on Move to Scrap Student Rights Ordinance

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Council expressed deep regret over the approval of an injunction to block the abolition of a controversial students’ rights ordinance that has been blamed for compromising the authority of teachers.

In a statement following Monday's ruling by the Seoul Administrative Court, the city council voiced concern that the injunction restricts its autonomy as a representative body of residents and will therefore impede the public’s direct participation.

The injunction was filed by an alliance of over 260 civic groups last week, the same group that launched a suit seeking to nullify the council's tabling of the bill in April that was drawn up by council chair Kim Hyeon-ki in March amid public calls for it to be scrapped.

Supporters of the abolition argue that the ordinance, enacted in seven municipalities nationwide, including Seoul and Gyeonggi Province since 2010, has weakened teachers' authority in classrooms, while opponents demand the rights of students be respected in schools.

Last week, the South Chungcheong provincial council became the first municipal council to pass the abolition of the ordinance.

Meanwhile, eight education superintendents, including those from Seoul and Incheon, issued a statement to call for a suspension of what they called an "anachronistic and discriminatory abolition."
