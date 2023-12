Photo : YONHAP News

The state antitrust watchdog has begun enacting legislation regulating monopolies by platform companies.The Fair Trade Commission(FTC) announced on Tuesday that the bill will attempt to curb unfair practices by dominant digital platform operators with enough power to influence the market, such as favoritism for affiliates.Other practices in the FTC’s sights are restrictions limiting “multi-homing,” when users connect simultaneously to multiple platforms, as well as exclusionary practices that limit competitors' access to services.Major platform companies that could be subject to the regulation are Naver, Kakao and Coupang.