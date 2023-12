Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol nominated his national security adviser to be his next spy chief, while a former vice foreign minister has been tapped for the ministry’s top position.The announcement was made by Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki during a briefing at the Yongsan Presidential Office on Tuesday, unveiling the changes after two major positions became vacant.National Security Advisor Cho Tae-yong was named as the new spy chief after the resignation of National Intelligence Service Director Kim Kyou-hyun last month.At the foreign ministry, former Second Vice Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul was nominated to replace current top diplomat Park Jin, who announced last week that he intends to return to the National Assembly as a lawmaker ahead of the general elections next year.