Korea Tops OECD's Senior Poverty Rate Ranking

Photo : KBS News

South Korea had the highest senior poverty rate among member states of the Organization for Economic Development and Cooperation(OECD).According to the organization's latest pension report on Tuesday, as of 2020, the poverty rate by income among seniors aged 66 or older in the country stood at 40-point-four percent, nearly triple the OECD average of 14-point-two percent.The rate by income refers to the population whose average wage falls below 50 percent of the median disposable household income.The poverty rate further rose as the elderly aged, with a rate at 31-point-four percent in the 66- to 75-year-old bracket jumping to 52 percent among those aged 76 and older.Disposable income, which took up 68 percent of total income among seniors, was the second-lowest after Lithuania's 67-point-four percent among OECD states, while the employment rate among seniors, at 50-point-four percent for the 65- to 69-year-old group, was the second-highest after Japan.Among the groups' member states, senior poverty was also found to be high in Estonia with the second-highest rate among seniors at 34-point-six percent, followed by Latvia at 32-point-two percent.On the opposite end of the rankings were Iceland, Norway, Denmark and France with between three and four percent, while the Japan and the U.S. posted 20-point-two percent and 22-point-eight percent, respectively.