Parliamentary Hearings for Finance, Oceans Minister Nominee Held

Photo : YONHAP News

Parliamentary confirmation hearings for finance minister nominee Choi Sang-mok and oceans minister nominee Kang Do-hyung were held on Tuesday.At the hearing for the finance minister nominee, rival political parties focused on mounting household debt and the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's economic policies.Referring to household debt as one of the major risk factors in the economy, Choi said he plans to strive for stable management in consideration of vulnerable groups and livelihoods.In assessing some of the achievements made under the current administration despite the global economic crisis, the nominee said he hopes success is evaluated on progress made toward the betterment of public livelihoods and the groundwork laid for a new leap forward.The oceans minister nominee, who came under fire for a past drunk driving charge, began the hearing by apologizing to the public.Kang then pledged to seek deregulation or policy financing to encourage young people to move out to rural areas for new opportunities.