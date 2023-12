Photo : YONHAP News

The top office will establish a new third deputy director at the national security office responsible for economic security.Speaking to reporters, a high-ranking presidential official said that the new position joins the first deputy director overseeing foreign affairs and the second, responsible for national defense amid global instability.The official added that the decision comes amid a major shift in the international economic order as well.Stressing the importance of supply chains, the official explained that the new deputy director will serve as the command tower to prevent disruptions.