Civic Group Files Complaint against First Couple over Luxury Bag

Photo : YONHAP News

A civic group has filed a complaint against President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon-hee for violating the Anti-graft Act over a luxury bag she received.The People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy said on Tuesday that it completed the relevant paperwork with the Anti-corruption and Civil Rights Commission in the morning.The group accused the first lady of violating the bribery law and the Code of Conduct for Public Officials upon failing to report a designer label bag she purportedly received as a gift.Last month, Voice of Seoul, a liberal YouTube news channel, said Kim received a luxury bag worth around three million won, or over 23-hundred U.S. dollars, from a Korean American pastor in September 2022.The pastor secretly filmed the interaction with a concealed camera.The head of the YouTube channel also filed a complaint earlier with the prosecution, accusing the presidential couple of bribery. A criminal division at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office was assigned the complaint case last week.