Civic Group Files Complaint against First Couple over Luxury Bag

A civic group has filed a complaint against President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon-hee for violating the Anti-graft Act over a luxury bag she received.
The People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy said on Tuesday that it completed the relevant paperwork with the Anti-corruption and Civil Rights Commission in the morning.
The group accused the first lady of violating the bribery law and the Code of Conduct for Public Officials upon failing to report a designer label bag she purportedly received as a gift.
Last month, Voice of Seoul, a liberal YouTube news channel, said Kim received a luxury bag worth around three million won, or over 23-hundred U.S. dollars, from a Korean American pastor in September 2022.
The pastor secretly filmed the interaction with a concealed camera.
The head of the YouTube channel also filed a complaint earlier with the prosecution, accusing the presidential couple of bribery. A criminal division at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office was assigned the complaint case last week.