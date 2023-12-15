PPP to Continue Seeking Opinions on Head of Steering Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) announced that further public opinion is needed before a decision is made on the appointment of its emergency steering committee chair.The ruling party held back-to-back meetings with senior members, party lawmakers and electoral district chiefs to gather opinions on who should lead its interim leadership panel following the resignation of former chief Kim Gi-hyeon.With justice minister Han Dong-hoon widely touted as the favorite for the role, some within the party believe he is better suited to head the PPP’s election committee.PPP floor leader Yun Jae-ok is currently serving as acting chairman.The nomination for interim leader of the committee will be finalized through the approval of the party's Supreme Council and the National Committee.Meanwhile, the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) is anticipating the outcome of a meeting on Wednesday between DP leader Lee Jae-myung and former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum.With the rift within the DP between the pro-Lee Jae-myung faction and others intensifying ahead of the general election, there are hopes that the meeting will offer a chance to resolve the matter.