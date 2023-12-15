Justice Minister Hints at Accepting Offer if PPP Asks Him to Lead Emergency Leadership Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice minister Han Dong-hoon has hinted at accepting the offer if the ruling People Power Party(PPP) asks him to lead the party’s emergency leadership committee.Han said on Tuesday that all roads weren’t roads in the beginning, adding that a path is created when many people walk on it.He made the remark to reporters ahead of appearing before the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee when asked to comment on some views that though Han is being considered to head the emergency committee, some skeptics feel that he lacks experience in politics.The minister said that real crises had occurred due to people who made excessive calculations or shied away rather than because of those that lack experience.On being criticized as the avatar of President Yoon Suk Yeol, Han said he has led his life in public service with only the welfare of the people in mind and that in that process he never has and never will blindly follow someone.