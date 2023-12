Photo : KBS News

Tuesday evening's snowfall in the central region will expand to the western coastal regions of South Chungcheong Province, the Jeolla provinces and Jeju on Wednesday.The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast that more than 15 centimeters of snow will fall in parts of North Jeolla Province, while the western coastal areas of South Chungcheong Province will see between five and ten centimeters of snow.Gyeonggi Province’s southwestern regions and the inland areas of South Chungcheong Province are expected to see two to seven centimeters of snow.One to three centimeters of snow is expected for Seoul and surrounding areas as well as Gangwon Province’s inland regions.Morning lows will stand between minus 12 and one degrees Celsius on Wednesday, including minus nine in Seoul.Afternoon highs will slip four to five degrees compared to Tuesday to stand at between minus seven and four degrees.