Photo : YONHAP News

The police have arrested two teenagers over the graffiti found on the walls of the historic Gyeongbok palace in central Seoul last weekend.According to the Seoul Jongno Police Station, authorities apprehended a 17-year-old male at his home in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province at around 7:08 p.m. Tuesday followed by a 16-year-old female nearby about ten minutes later.The suspects are accused of spraying the phrase "free movie" in Korean and the name of an illegal streaming site at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday on both sides of the western gate of the palace as well as walls near the National Palace Museum of Korea.The police analyzed footage from surveillance cameras in the area and identified the suspects as one man and one woman.The authorities plan to investigate their motive and whether there were any accomplices.