Photo : YONHAP News

Another case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza(AI) has been reported in North Jeolla Province.According to the Central Disaster and Countermeasures Headquarters on AI on Tuesday, a case at a duck farm in the southwestern city of Gimje has been confirmed as a highly pathogenic H5 AI infection.The new case brought the season’s confirmed cases at poultry farms to 21 since the first was confirmed at a duck farm in Goheung, South Jeolla Province, on December 4.The authorities sent an initial response team to the farm raising some 15-thousand ducks, cordoning off the affected farm and conducting preventive culling.Authorities are also testing a suspected case at a poultry farm in the province’s city of Ilsan.