State Dept.: US Remains Committed to Diplomacy with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States remains committed to continuing diplomatic efforts with North Korea while reaffirming its security commitment to South Korea.Matthew Miller, the spokesperson for the State Department, made the remarks in a press briefing on Tuesday when asked about the North’s warning for Washington of a reaction to decisions deemed hostile following Monday’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.Miller said that the U.S. does not respond to every provocative statement from the North, adding that Washington remains committed to a diplomatic approach and called on Pyongyang to engage in dialogue.The spokesperson then reaffirmed that the U.S.’ commitments to the defense of South Korea and Japan remain ironclad.John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, also said in a press briefing on Tuesday that the U.S. takes its responsibility to allies Japan and South Korea seriously, adding that Washington is doing all it can to revitalize alliances and partnerships against growing North Korean threats.He then reiterated that the U.S. is willing to sit down with regime leader Kim Jong-un without preconditions for dialogue on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.