Koreas Engage in War of Words at UNSC over N. Korea's ICBM Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The two Koreas engaged in a heated war of words at the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) over Pyongyang's latest intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) launch.At an emergency UNSC session on Tuesday, North Korean Ambassador to the UN Kim Song warned that Seoul and Washington will have to pay a price for their continuing military threats and infringement upon the regime's security interests.As for Pyongyang's nuclear weapons development, the envoy said the regime will continue to develop strategic military power to counter threats from the U.S. and its followers.Kim also denied the Council's authority, criticizing the UNSC for taking issue with the North's sovereign right to develop nuclear arms and weapons of mass destruction(WMD).South Korean Ambassador to the UN Hwang Joon-kook said Seoul will take all steps to counter Pyongyang's threats and persistently respond in cooperation with Washington and Tokyo, ultimately prevailing.Hwang also held China and Russia to account for defending the North despite its repeated violation of UNSC resolutions, urging the two permanent Council members join others in issuing a united condemnation of the regime's provocations.