Photo : YONHAP News

Senior diplomatic officials from South Korea and China met on Tuesday for discussions on issues pertaining to bilateral relations and the Korean Peninsula.According to the foreign ministry, Choi Yong-jun, the ministry's director general for Northeast Asian affairs, and his Chinese counterpart Liu Jinsong held talks in China's Guangdong provincial city of Shenzhen.After checking up on the current status of bilateral relations, the officials exchanged views on issues of mutual concern.The South Korean official emphasized the need to further develop two-way ties in a healthy and mature manner based on mutual respect, after which the two agreed to bolster exchanges and communication in various ways.Seoul and Beijing have maintained communication through diplomatic channels following a trilateral foreign ministers' meeting with Tokyo last month.