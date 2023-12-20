Winter’s 1st Cold Wave Warning for Seoul Going into Effect Wed. Night

Photo : KBS News

The first cold wave warning of the winter season will be issued for Seoul effective Wednesday night.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the warning will come into effect for Seoul from 9 p.m. Wednesday as well as for the surrounding Gyeonggi, eastern Gangwon and parts of central Chungcheong provinces.Warnings are already in place for Gangwon's northern and central mountainous regions and Cheorwon since Saturday and Sunday, respectively.Cold wave advisories will take effect for Gyeonggi's Siheung, Gwangmyeong, the central cities of Daejeon, Daegu and Sejong as well as parts of southern Jeolla and Gyeongsang provinces.Warnings are issued between October and April when morning lows are forecast to drop more by than 15 degrees Celsius to three below or colder from the previous day, or when the temperature is expected to remain at minus 15 degrees or more for two consecutive days.Advisories are in place when morning lows are forecast to drop more than ten degrees to minus three degrees or lower from the previous day, or when the mercury is likely to sit below minus 12 degrees at the highest for two straight days.