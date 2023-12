Photo : YONHAP News

A special bill to ban the slaughter of dogs for consumption has passed a parliamentary standing committee.The committee on agriculture, food, and fisheries approved the bill stipulating a ban on breeding and slaughtering of dogs as well as the distribution of the meat for consumption during a plenary session on Wednesday.The bill also includes a clause on mandatory state support for breeders, butchers, distributors and restaurant owners in the industry as they transition into other types of business.The government, the ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party have all expressed support for passing such a bill within the year.