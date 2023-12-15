Seoul City to Bolster Crowd Safety Systems for Christmas, New Year's

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will reinforce safety management in areas where large crowds are anticipated during the Christmas and New Year's holiday.City officials announced on Wednesday that 14 areas have been designated for safety management, including Myeongdong, Itaewon, Seongsu-dong, Hongdae, and Gangnam Station.Nearly 890 surveillance cameras capable of measuring density will operate in the designated areas, and information on signs of danger and appropriate responses will be disseminated through speaker systems and text messages.From Friday afternoon through next Monday, the city government will manage crowds in designated zones in real time through disaster safety networks and mobile situation rooms.Officials will also monitor cooperation with the police and fire services for events that are expected to attract either more than one million people total or at least 50-thousand in a day, such as the New Year's Eve bell-ringing ceremony at Bosingak Pavilion.