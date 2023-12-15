High-Level S. Korea-Japan Economic Talks to Resume after 8-Yr. Hiatus

Photo : YONHAP News

Diplomatic officials from South Korea and Japan will reactivate a high-level economic consultative body between the two sides for the first time in eight years.According to the foreign ministry on Wednesday, the 15th session set to be held in Seoul on Thursday will be led by Kang Jae-kwon, deputy foreign minister for economic affairs, and his Japanese counterpart Keiichi Ono.The two sides are expected to assess the state of the bilateral economic cooperation and discuss economic security policies concerning supply chains and key technologies as well as regional and multilateral cooperation.Tokyo could also bring up Seoul's import ban on its seafood products due to the Fukushima wastewater discharge and compensation lawsuits against Japanese firms filed by Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.Launched in 1999, the consultative body was held regularly until the latest session in Tokyo in January 2016, after which the dialogue was suspended on the back of frayed bilateral ties over colonial-era issues.Various channels of communication between the two sides have resumed amid an improvement in relations since Seoul announced that forced labor victims would be compensated through third-party corporate donations in March.