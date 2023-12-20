Heavy Snow, Frigid Temperatures Expected across Nation on Thurs.

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: While snow has stopped in Seoul and the central region, heavy snow warnings have been issued in the North Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces. The flurries will be accompanied by plunging temperatures beginning Thursday that will drag into the weekend.Max Lee has more.Report: The dissipation of snow in Seoul and the surrounding central region by Wednesday afternoon is set to give way to heavy flurries that have prompted warnings in other regions.Heavy snow is expected in North Chungcheong and the Jeolla provinces as well as on Jeju Island, with up to 20 centimeters anticipated for the central province, around 50 centimeters or more for the western parts of the Jeolla provinces, and at least 70 centimeters for the mountain areas of Jeju on Thursday.Along with the heavy precipitation in some parts of the country, Thursday is forecast to bring the coldest day so far this winter, with the temperature in Seoul dropping to negative 15 degrees Celsius.Seoul is expected to issue its first cold wave warning this winter, with the same alert issued for parts of Gyeonggi, Gangwon and Chungcheong provinces as of 9 p.m. Wednesday.Cold wave warnings are issued between October and April when morning lows are expected to be 15 degrees or lower than the previous day, or minimum morning temperature reaches minus 15 degrees or lower for two days.Morning temperatures across the country will range from minus 19 degrees to minus five, about seven to ten degrees lower than today.Thursday’s daytime temperature will be minus seven in Seoul, while temperatures will range between minus ten degrees to two above nationwide.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) forecasts the cold wave will last into the weekend, and advises the public to pay special attention to safety accidents, damage to facilities and health conditions due to the blustery winds and chilling temperatures as the snow falls.Max Lee, KBS World Radio News.