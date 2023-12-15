Ex-DP Chief Refuses to Appear for Questioning by Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Democratic Party(DP) leader Song Young-gil, who has been detained since Monday in connection to a bribery scandal surrounding the party's 2021 leadership election, has refused to appear before prosecutors for questioning.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office summoned Song for questioning at 2 p.m. Wednesday but were met with noncompliance, with no reason yet confirmed behind the no-show.The former party chief had previously exercised his right to remain silent earlier on December 8th, or before he was detained, saying he cannot trust the prosecution of the Yoon Suk Yeol government.Some observers speculate that Song is refusing to appear for questioning to protest the state agency’s decision earlier on Monday to limit visits to only his legal counsel out of concern that he could destroy evidence.Prosecutors plan to resummon the former party chief for questioning after confirming the exact reason behind his refusal to appear on Wednesday.