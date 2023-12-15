NSO Holds Meeting on Responses to Administrative Network Failure

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Security Office(NSO) held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss follow-up responses to failures in the administrative computer network and ways to strengthen cyberterrorism preparedness.Participants reviewed the results of a joint government inspection conducted to prevent incidents like the one in November in which the government's administrative computer network suffered major system failures.NSO chief Cho Tae-yong said the responsibility and role of safely managing key services directly related to people’s lives and national security falls on the government, and it is crucial to conduct a thorough inspection and boost preparedness for a crisis that could occur at any time.He also urged the office to operate a system that alerts the public in detail on network failures should they occur, as well as to address public inconveniences and inquiries.Participants agreed to put the results of the special inspection in order and jointly brief the interior and safety ministry as well as the National Intelligence Service next Thursday.