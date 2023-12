Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung and former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum held talks over a luncheon on Wednesday to discuss ways to unify the party to win next year’s general elections.After the session which lasted roughly an-hour-and-a-half with no other attendants, Kim told reporters that he advised Lee to meet with former DP chief Lee Nak-yon and convey his views.Kim said he also told Lee that the DP can enjoy positive results in the general elections if it pursues integration, stability and innovation in a harmonized manner.The DP chief on his part, did not speak to reporters following the luncheon but the party's senior spokesperson Kwon Chil-seung revealed details of Wednesday’s meeting.According to Kwon, Lee said he would climb every mountain and cross every river for the party’s unity and the general elections.