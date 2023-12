Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has passed a revised bill that seeks to prohibit the use of deepfakes in election campaigns from 90 days prior to election day.The National Assembly passed the revisions to the Public Official Election Act that seek such a ban during a plenary session on Wednesday.Under the bill, the act of producing, editing, airing and posting deepfake videos for campaign purposes will not be allowed from 90 days prior to election day.Violators will face up to seven years in prison or a fine of between ten and 50 million won.The deepfake ban is set to be applied after January 11, or 90 days before next year’s general elections in April.