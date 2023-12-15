Over 70 Water Meters Freeze amid Heavy Snow, Cold Snap

Photo : YONHAP News

More than 70 cases of frozen water meters were reported amid heavy snow and a cold snap gripping the nation.According to the Central Safety and Countermeasure Headquarters, as of 11 p.m. Wednesday, a total of 72 frozen water meters were reported across the nation, mostly in the capital region, including 26 cases in Seoul, 37 in Gyeonggi Province and three in Incheon.Of that total, 45 have been repaired.The agency also confirmed that five cold-related illnesses cases were reported on Tuesday to bring the total number of such cases since December 1 to 81.Traffic is restricted on six roads, including four in South Chungcheong Province and two in South Jeolla Province.Access to 201 trails in ten national parks have been restricted while passenger ship services on 60 routes, including one linking Baengnyeong Island and Incheon, have been suspended.Earlier in the day, the interior and safety ministry raised the emergency response posture of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters from “Level One” to “Level Two” while also raising the snow crisis alert level from “attention” to “caution” on the four-tier system.The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast freezing temperatures to continue to grip the nation through Saturday morning.The agency projected morning lows will stand at between minus 20 and minus four degrees on Thursday, with afternoon highs between minus nine and two degrees.