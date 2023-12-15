Menu Content

Economy

Producer Prices Slip for 2nd Consecutive Month in November

Written: 2023-12-21 08:39:06Updated: 2023-12-21 08:44:06

Photo : YONHAP News

Producer prices slipped for the second consecutive month in November.

The Bank of Korea said on Thursday that the producer price index for all commodities and services fell zero-point-four percent from a month earlier to stand at 121-point-06 in November, posting a decline for the second straight month.

Compared to the same month last year, the index, a key barometer of future inflation, saw growth of zero-point-six percent.

The prices of agricultural, forestry and fishery products slipped two-point-seven percent, while prices of industrial goods dropped zero-point-seven percent as the prices of coal and petroleum products fell five-point-five percent amid a decline in global oil prices.

Prices of utilities including electricity, gas and water as well as garbage disposal climbed zero-point-seven percent on the back of a four-point-six rise in industrial power prices resulting from a hike in November.

An official of the central bank said the hike is expected to emerge as a factor that drives up utility prices in December as well.
