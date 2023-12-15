State Dept. to Offer up to $1.5 Mln to Projects to Get Info into N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. State Department has unveiled plans to provide up to one-and-a-half million dollars to programs that increase the free flow of information into North Korea.The department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor posted a notice soliciting proposals on its website on Monday seeking to finance projects at the same level as last year.The bureau said it would provide between 100-thousand and one-point-five million dollars for programs “that support the policy objective to increase the free flow of objective, independent information into, out of, and within” the North.According to the announcement, eligible programs include those that produce “content on concepts or themes of democracy, human rights, and fundamental freedoms” and increase access for North Koreans to objective and independent information through safe, secure, and proven approaches.Proposals that seek to identify tactics or technologies employed by the regime to inhibit access to information or support efforts to circumvent such methods are also eligible.The State Department has been carrying out such funding every year in a bid to promote the flow of information within the North and enhance human rights there.