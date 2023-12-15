Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Prosecutors Raid Home of Lawyer in Pre-Election Fake News Probe

Written: 2023-12-21 10:01:23Updated: 2023-12-21 10:07:28

Prosecutors Raid Home of Lawyer in Pre-Election Fake News Probe

Photo : KBS

Prosecutors probing the alleged dissemination of fake news ahead of last year's presidential race initiated a raid at the residence of a lawyer on the legal committee of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP).

A special team from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office began raiding Song Pyung-soo’s home on Thursday morning.

The lawyer is suspected of committing defamation under the law on information and communication network utilization through involvement in the release of a fake report on President Yoon Suk Yeol in what prosecutors believe was a bid to damage his reputation.

The report was released in March of last year by the head of the leftist media outlet Repoact Heo Jae-hyun.

The state agency suspects that Heo issued a false report eight days prior to the election alleging that Yoon had colluded in an illegal loan scheme while he was a prosecutor in 2011.

In the report, the outlet chief claimed that he had obtained an audio file of a conversation between Choi Jae-kyung, former head of the now-defunct central investigation bureau at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, and a cousin of a broker implicated in the scandal.

Song served as a spokesperson on the election campaign committee of DP chair Lee Jae-myung, who ran against Yoon in last year’s presidential race, after which he began working on the DP’s legal committee.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >