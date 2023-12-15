Justice Minister Han to Head PPP's Emergency Steering Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice minister Han Dong-hoon says he will lead the ruling People Power Party(PPP) as its interim chief.A justice ministry official told KBS that the minister met with PPP acting chief and floor leader Yun Jae-ok Thursday morning and accepted their offer to chair the party’s emergency steering committee.Following the approval of Han's nomination by the Supreme Council as early as Thursday afternoon, the PPP is expected to convene a national committee around Monday for ratification before he is officially appointed next week.The prosecutor-turned-justice minister in the Yoon Suk Yeol administration is set to lead the ruling party ahead of April's general elections.A farewell ceremony for the outgoing minister is expected to be held at 5 p.m. after Han attends a plenary session at the National Assembly scheduled at 2 p.m.His nomination comes after former PPP chief Kim Gi-hyeon stepped down last Wednesday in the face of discord over recommendations by the party’s innovation panel and sinking approval ratings ahead of the elections.