N. Korean Leader's Sister Lambasts UNSC for Session on ICBM Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, slammed the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) for discussing Pyongyang's intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) launch earlier this week.In a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Thursday, Kim expressed regret that the Council took issue with the North's exercise of its sovereignty while tolerating what she characterized as provocative rhetoric and actions by South Korea and the U.S.Kim, vice department director of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee, expressed great displeasure with the UNSC for convening an open session upon "brigandish" demands by the U.S. and its followers for a discussion over Pyongyang’s sovereign right.She said the Security Council should hold the South and the U.S. to account for their "irresponsible attitudes and actions," urging the international community to criticize the two countries.The vice director also issued a warning regarding how the regime would define, consider and respond to Seoul and Washington's "military confrontation scenarios" in the future.Tuesday's UNSC meeting ended without a consensus among member states amid opposition from China and Russia. Ahead of the meeting, ten countries, including South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, issued a joint statement to condemn the North.