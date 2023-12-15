Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Hearing Report Adopted for Land Minister Nominee

Written: 2023-12-21 13:40:40Updated: 2023-12-21 14:27:20

Hearing Report Adopted for Land Minister Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

The parliamentary committee on land, infrastructure and transport adopted a confirmation hearing report for land and transport minister nominee Park Sang-woo on Thursday.

The report included both opinions on the nominee's eligibility and ineligibility, with the ruling People Power Party(PPP) highlighting Park’s expertise as a former land ministry official and head of the Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH).

The PPP anticipates Park to resolve various issues and fulfill his role based on his experience in housing supply, urban planning and transport infrastructure.

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) considered the nominee unqualified and accused him of involvement in a questionable land ministry enterprise through his establishment of a real estate consulting firm after stepping down from LH leadership.

The DP also cited his alleged drafting of undervalued contract in the purchase of a home by signing a transaction as well as his responsibility in LH's deficit crisis.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >