Professionals in Metropolitan Area Spend 80 Minutes Commuting Daily

Office workers living in the metropolitan area spend an average of around one hour and 20 minutes on the road daily to commute to work.
The finding was contained in a report released by Statistics Korea on Thursday analyzing the commute of seven-point-12 million professionals nationwide using data provided by SK Telecom.
The data showed that the average daily commute time nationwide was 72-point-six minutes, with an average of 34-point-seven minutes to get to work and 37-point-nine minutes to get home.
There was a disparity in commute times by gender, with men spending 75-point-six minutes getting to and from work, seven-point-seven minutes longer than women at 67-point-nine minutes.
Those living in the metropolitan area saw the longest commuting time at an average of 83-point-two minutes per day.
The average distance was 18-point-four kilometers nationwide, while workers in the metropolitan region had the furthest to go at 20-point-four kilometers.